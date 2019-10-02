Comparing of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 -1.20 31.49M -3.26 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 43 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zogenix Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 70,779,950.55% -28.1% -22% Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,917,107.99% -16% -15.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 49.68% for Zogenix Inc. with average target price of $58.75. On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 67.83% and its average target price is $55.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Krystal Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Zogenix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.