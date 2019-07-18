Comparing of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.50 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zogenix Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.97 beta means Zogenix Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.1 beta which is 210.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Zogenix Inc. has an average target price of $62.5, and a 31.41% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 68.17% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was less bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.