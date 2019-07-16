Comparing of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis Inc. 99 9.19 N/A 2.77 36.74 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 8 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zoetis Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zoetis Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Zoetis Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zoetis Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Zoetis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zoetis Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Zoetis Inc. has an average target price of $112.71, and a -0.76% downside potential. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.86 average target price and a 16.47% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. seems more appealing than Zoetis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Zoetis Inc. shares and 91.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.29% of Zoetis Inc. shares. Comparatively, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoetis Inc. -0.02% 0.57% 15.4% 6.9% 21.15% 19.06% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -6.44% -3.5% -60.29% -65.69% -77.45% -58.99%

For the past year Zoetis Inc. has 19.06% stronger performance while Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has -58.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Zoetis Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.