Comparing of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

This is a contrast between Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 4.09 N/A 0.09 103.52 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.35 N/A 0.07 44.46

Table 1 highlights Zix Corporation and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SilverSun Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Zix Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Zix Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SilverSun Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zix Corporation and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Zix Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Zix Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SilverSun Technologies Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. SilverSun Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zix Corporation and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zix Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 38.71% and an $11 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Zix Corporation was more bullish than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.