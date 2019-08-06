Comparing of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

As Application Software companies, Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 4.16 N/A 0.09 103.52 Cloudera Inc. 10 3.03 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zix Corporation and Cloudera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Cloudera Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zix Corporation and Cloudera Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Zix Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 25.75% and an $10.5 average target price. Cloudera Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 146.91% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cloudera Inc. looks more robust than Zix Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zix Corporation and Cloudera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 78.5% respectively. About 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cloudera Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance while Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Zix Corporation beats Cloudera Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.