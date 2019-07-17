Comparing of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Both Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 6.43 N/A 0.09 105.91 Avalara Inc. 57 19.73 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Zix Corporation and Avalara Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Avalara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zix Corporation and Avalara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 9.15% for Zix Corporation with average target price of $10.5. On the other hand, Avalara Inc.’s potential downside is -32.25% and its average target price is $56.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zix Corporation is looking more favorable than Avalara Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zix Corporation and Avalara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 78.5% respectively. About 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Avalara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65% Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34%

For the past year Zix Corporation has weaker performance than Avalara Inc.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avalara Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.