Comparing of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 4.20 N/A 0.09 103.52 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 0.92 N/A 0.18 58.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Zix Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Zix Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zix Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Zix Corporation’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Zix Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Zix Corporation has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 28.83% upside potential. Competitively Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.6, with potential upside of 17.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Zix Corporation appears more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zix Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 0% respectively. 3.3% are Zix Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Zix Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Zix Corporation.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.