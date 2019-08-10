Comparing of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.89 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Strongbridge Biopharma plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is presently more expensive than Strongbridge Biopharma plc, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 10 of the 11 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.