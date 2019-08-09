Comparing of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and NuCana plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.97% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus price target of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 38.7% respectively. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NuCana plc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.