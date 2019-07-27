Comparing of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.73 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Risk & Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a beta of 2.62 and its 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 216.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.16 beta.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.9. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, and a 5.01% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.3% and 72.5%. Insiders owned 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.