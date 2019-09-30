Comparing of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association 42 10.56 174.42M 4.15 10.85 Bank of Hawaii Corporation 84 1.70 39.85M 5.47 15.59

In table 1 we can see Zions Bancorporation National Association and Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank of Hawaii Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation National Association. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Zions Bancorporation National Association is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation National Association 414,004,272.49% 12% 1.2% Bank of Hawaii Corporation 47,650,364.70% 17.8% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Zions Bancorporation National Association is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Zions Bancorporation National Association and Bank of Hawaii Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 4 2.80 Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 15.00% for Zions Bancorporation National Association with average price target of $51.2. Competitively the average price target of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is $82, which is potential -4.57% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zions Bancorporation National Association is looking more favorable than Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares and 77.1% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares. 1.1% are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63% Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation National Association was less bullish than Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats on 9 of the 14 factors Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.