Comparing of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Both Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 121 3.59 N/A -1.49 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 79 4.90 N/A 1.64 52.98

Table 1 demonstrates Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Abbott Laboratories’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Its rival Abbott Laboratories’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is $136, with potential downside of -1.50%. Competitively the consensus price target of Abbott Laboratories is $90.17, which is potential 5.07% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Abbott Laboratories is looking more favorable than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Abbott Laboratories are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Abbott Laboratories’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Abbott Laboratories beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.