Comparing of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zillow Group Inc.
|39
|6.75
|N/A
|-0.59
|0.00
|Uxin Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Zillow Group Inc. and Uxin Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zillow Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.3%
|-2.6%
|Uxin Limited
|0.00%
|600.5%
|-33.3%
Liquidity
Zillow Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. On the competitive side is, Uxin Limited which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Zillow Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Uxin Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Zillow Group Inc. and Uxin Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zillow Group Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Uxin Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Zillow Group Inc. is $38.5, with potential downside of -20.91%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zillow Group Inc. and Uxin Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 45%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Zillow Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zillow Group Inc.
|11.8%
|4.13%
|7.41%
|25.71%
|-29.03%
|21.79%
|Uxin Limited
|-6.67%
|-21.97%
|-37.2%
|-56.57%
|0%
|-51.03%
For the past year Zillow Group Inc. had bullish trend while Uxin Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Zillow Group Inc. beats Uxin Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.
