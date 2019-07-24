Comparing of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 39 6.75 N/A -0.59 0.00 Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zillow Group Inc. and Uxin Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.6% Uxin Limited 0.00% 600.5% -33.3%

Liquidity

Zillow Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. On the competitive side is, Uxin Limited which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Zillow Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Uxin Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zillow Group Inc. and Uxin Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Zillow Group Inc. is $38.5, with potential downside of -20.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zillow Group Inc. and Uxin Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 45%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Zillow Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 11.8% 4.13% 7.41% 25.71% -29.03% 21.79% Uxin Limited -6.67% -21.97% -37.2% -56.57% 0% -51.03%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. had bullish trend while Uxin Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats Uxin Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.