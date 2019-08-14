Comparing of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 40 4.15 N/A -0.82 0.00 Twitter Inc. 36 9.51 N/A 1.72 24.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zillow Group Inc. and Twitter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -4.1% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Twitter Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zillow Group Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Twitter Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Zillow Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Twitter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zillow Group Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zillow Group Inc.’s average price target is $42.5, while its potential upside is 20.77%. Competitively Twitter Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential downside of -1.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zillow Group Inc. seems more appealing than Twitter Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zillow Group Inc. and Twitter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 69.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Zillow Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Twitter Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. has stronger performance than Twitter Inc.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.