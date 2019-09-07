Comparing of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

Since Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.41 N/A -1.37 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 1.93 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zendesk Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zendesk Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.51 shows that Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s beta is 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zendesk Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc. has an average target price of $95.5, and a 21.95% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 84.2%. 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has 43.16% stronger performance while ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.