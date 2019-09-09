Comparing of Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) and Its Peers

Zedge Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) is a company in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zedge Inc. has 26.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Zedge Inc. has 15.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Zedge Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zedge Inc. 0.00% -26.30% -21.80% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Zedge Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zedge Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Zedge Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zedge Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 4.38 2.63

The potential upside of the rivals is 59.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zedge Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zedge Inc. -4.46% -7.47% -21.46% -33.54% -50.15% -34.23% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Zedge Inc. had bearish trend while Zedge Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zedge Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Zedge Inc.’s peers have 4.32 and 4.27 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zedge Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zedge Inc.

Dividends

Zedge Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zedge Inc.’s rivals beat Zedge Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Zedge, Inc. provides content distribution platforms through its smartphones worldwide. The companyÂ’s platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, and notification sounds. Zedge, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.