Comparing of Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) and Its Competitors

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, Zedge Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Zedge Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.29% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Zedge Inc. has 15.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Zedge Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zedge Inc. 471,123,685.34% -26.30% -21.80% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Zedge Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zedge Inc. 7.66M 2 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Zedge Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zedge Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 5.00 2.57

As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 114.07%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zedge Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zedge Inc. -4.46% -7.47% -21.46% -33.54% -50.15% -34.23% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Zedge Inc. has -34.23% weaker performance while Zedge Inc.’s peers have 71.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zedge Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Zedge Inc.’s rivals have 4.32 and 4.27 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zedge Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zedge Inc.

Dividends

Zedge Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Zedge Inc.’s peers beat Zedge Inc.

Zedge, Inc. provides content distribution platforms through its smartphones worldwide. The companyÂ’s platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, and notification sounds. Zedge, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.