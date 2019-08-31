Comparing of Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) and GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)

As Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, Zedge Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) and GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zedge Inc. 2 1.75 N/A -0.20 0.00 GigaMedia Limited 3 3.82 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zedge Inc. and GigaMedia Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zedge Inc. and GigaMedia Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zedge Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -21.8% GigaMedia Limited 0.00% -4.9% -4.6%

Liquidity

Zedge Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, GigaMedia Limited’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. GigaMedia Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zedge Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zedge Inc. and GigaMedia Limited are owned by institutional investors at 26.2% and 5.3% respectively. About 15.6% of Zedge Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 37.03% of GigaMedia Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zedge Inc. -4.46% -7.47% -21.46% -33.54% -50.15% -34.23% GigaMedia Limited -1.75% -2.51% 1% -11.09% -15.83% -15.83%

For the past year Zedge Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GigaMedia Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors GigaMedia Limited beats Zedge Inc.

Zedge, Inc. provides content distribution platforms through its smartphones worldwide. The companyÂ’s platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, and notification sounds. Zedge, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

GigaMedia Limited provides online and mobile games, and cloud computing services in Taiwan and internationally. Its portfolio of online games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese title game; non-cash gambling or casino casual games, sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games through FunTown-branded platform; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items; and role playing games. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Greater China. GigaMedia Limited has strategic alliances with XL Games, Access China, JoyCity Corporation, and East Gate Media Contents & Technology Fund. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.