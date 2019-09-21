Comparing of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 203 2.51 N/A 7.83 26.93 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 32 3.11 N/A 0.48 71.01

Demonstrates Zebra Technologies Corporation and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Zebra Technologies Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$217.5 is Zebra Technologies Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.79%. Competitively Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 9.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zayo Group Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Zebra Technologies Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.1% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Zebra Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.