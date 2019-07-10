Comparing of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 194 2.66 N/A 7.83 23.65 Twin Disc Incorporated 16 0.61 N/A 1.37 10.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated. Twin Disc Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Zebra Technologies Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Zebra Technologies Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Disc Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Zebra Technologies Corporation has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Twin Disc Incorporated has beta of 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation. Its rival Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 1.2 respectively. Twin Disc Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Zebra Technologies Corporation has a consensus target price of $225, and a 6.15% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62.9% of Twin Disc Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation -7.43% -19.93% 0.66% 2.03% 20.52% 16.3% Twin Disc Incorporated -0.73% -10.3% -12.34% -20.44% -46.77% 2.1%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Twin Disc Incorporated.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Twin Disc Incorporated.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.