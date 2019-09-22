Comparing of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 21 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zealand Pharma A/S and Motif Bio plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zealand Pharma A/S and Motif Bio plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Motif Bio plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 20.77% at a $30 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and Motif Bio plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 6.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 5 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.