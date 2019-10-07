Comparing of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

This is a contrast between Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|23
|0.00
|23.70M
|3.00
|7.54
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.02
|29.76M
|-4.50
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|102,155,172.41%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|564,995,348.66%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, with potential upside of 20.24%. Competitively the average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 533.25% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 82.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
