Comparing of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

This is a contrast between Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.02 29.76M -4.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 102,155,172.41% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 564,995,348.66% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, with potential upside of 20.24%. Competitively the average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 533.25% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 82.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.