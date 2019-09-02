Comparing of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|50880.31
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Edesa Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Edesa Biotech Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$30 is Zealand Pharma A/S’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.33%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Zealand Pharma A/S and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 25.9%. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
