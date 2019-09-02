Comparing of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 50880.31 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Zealand Pharma A/S’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 25.9%. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.