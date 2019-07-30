Comparing of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|6.80
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|5
|2.76
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Zealand Pharma A/S and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zealand Pharma A/S and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 23.69%. Comparatively, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-0.49%
|12.95%
|42.53%
|54.74%
|32.62%
|75.8%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-0.97%
|-11.92%
|-14%
|-7.78%
|-42.05%
|21.43%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats CollPlant Holdings Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
