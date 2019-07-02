Comparing of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 17 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 74.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 0%. Comparatively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.