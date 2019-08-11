Comparing of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

We will be comparing the differences between Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 62.60 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Zealand Pharma A/S and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 35.85% and its average target price is $60.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 93.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.