Comparing of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and Its Peers

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 94.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.50% 1.40% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. N/A 32 71.01 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

$35.5 is the average target price of Zayo Group Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 5.03%. The potential upside of the peers is 70.67%. Based on the results given earlier, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Zayo Group Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.