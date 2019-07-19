Comparing of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 30 3.06 N/A 0.48 69.18 Calix Inc. 8 0.89 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Calix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7% 1.1% Calix Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta indicates that Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Calix Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Calix Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Calix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Calix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is $36.75, with potential upside of 9.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Calix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 64.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Calix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. -0.42% 3.76% 28.26% 41.27% -2.46% 43.87% Calix Inc. -5.8% -0.3% -14.94% -35.09% 6.56% -31.69%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 43.87% stronger performance while Calix Inc. has -31.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats Calix Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.