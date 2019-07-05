Comparing of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Both Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 29 3.01 N/A 0.48 69.18 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.27 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7% 1.1% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, A10 Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. A10 Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $36.75, and a 10.83% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.9% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares and 65.5% of A10 Networks Inc. shares. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1% are A10 Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. -0.42% 3.76% 28.26% 41.27% -2.46% 43.87% A10 Networks Inc. -1.4% -7.74% -5.11% -0.32% 3.61% 1.28%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than A10 Networks Inc.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats A10 Networks Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.