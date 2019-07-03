Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 28 18619.30 N/A -2.60 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zai Lab Limited and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 90.9%. Insiders held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.