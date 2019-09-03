Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|16972.43
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 33.5% respectively. Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders are 35.26%. Comparatively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
