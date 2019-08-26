Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

We are contrasting Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 16625.20 N/A -2.60 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.5. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zai Lab Limited and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential downside of -23.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 35.8% respectively. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.