Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

As Biotechnology companies, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 18476.58 N/A -2.60 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 43.63 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zai Lab Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Comparatively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.