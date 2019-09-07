Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 17883.25 N/A -2.60 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.36 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Champions Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zai Lab Limited and Champions Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Its competitor Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Zai Lab Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 54.6% respectively. Insiders owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance while Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.