Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 16936.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.43 N/A -2.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zai Lab Limited and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Zai Lab Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 45.4% respectively. Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders are 35.26%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.