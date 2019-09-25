Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Since Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 32 598.46 N/A -2.60 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.47 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zai Lab Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zai Lab Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zai Lab Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 98.41% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Zai Lab Limited.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.