Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Since Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|32
|598.46
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.47
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zai Lab Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zai Lab Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Liquidity
Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zai Lab Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 98.41% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Zai Lab Limited.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
