Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.16 16.11M -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zai Lab Limited and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 90,700,412.01% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 77,377,521.61% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 25.5%. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.