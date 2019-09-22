Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|627.67
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Zai Lab Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
