Comparing of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 627.67 N/A -2.60 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zai Lab Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.