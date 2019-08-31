Comparing of ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI)

This is a contrast between ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc 8 0.38 N/A 0.64 10.44 Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ZAGG Inc and Jumei International Holding Limited. Jumei International Holding Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ZAGG Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ZAGG Inc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ZAGG Inc and Jumei International Holding Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4% Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.4 shows that ZAGG Inc is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jumei International Holding Limited’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZAGG Inc. Its rival Jumei International Holding Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. Jumei International Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ZAGG Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZAGG Inc and Jumei International Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$18.33 is ZAGG Inc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 185.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.2% of ZAGG Inc shares and 11.2% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares. Insiders held 2.7% of ZAGG Inc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21% Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04%

For the past year ZAGG Inc has -32.21% weaker performance while Jumei International Holding Limited has 24.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ZAGG Inc beats Jumei International Holding Limited.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.