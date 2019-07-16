Comparing of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. has 89.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Zafgen Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Zafgen Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.20% -56.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Zafgen Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Zafgen Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

Zafgen Inc. currently has an average target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 460.50%. The rivals have a potential upside of 133.02%. With higher probable upside potential for Zafgen Inc.’s rivals, analysts think Zafgen Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zafgen Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while Zafgen Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.46 shows that Zafgen Inc. is 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Zafgen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.