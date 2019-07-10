Comparing of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 91.26 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 455.83% upside potential and an average price target of $6.67. Competitively Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 56.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.