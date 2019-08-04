Comparing of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 31.74 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zafgen Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 602.55% and an $6.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -19.45% and its consensus price target is $13. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 41.5% respectively. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.