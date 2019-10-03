Comparing of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zafgen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 3,778,239,418.33% -70.6% -52.8% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 108,163,906.47% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 10.25% upside potential and an average price target of $0.78.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 0%. Insiders held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.