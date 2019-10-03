Comparing of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|1
|0.00
|29.10M
|-1.73
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zafgen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|3,778,239,418.33%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|108,163,906.47%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zafgen Inc. has a 10.25% upside potential and an average price target of $0.78.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Zafgen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 0%. Insiders held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
