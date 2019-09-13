Comparing of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 8.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $0.78.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.