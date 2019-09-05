Comparing of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.19 N/A -19.16 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 8 0.32 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Yuma Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yuma Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Risk and Volatility

Yuma Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Range Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 0.91 beta which makes it 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Range Resources Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Range Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Yuma Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Range Resources Corporation’s average target price is $7.15, while its potential upside is 72.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yuma Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 0% respectively. Yuma Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.38%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Range Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

Range Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.