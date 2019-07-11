Comparing of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 3.65 N/A -0.74 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.56 N/A 1.27 22.19

In table 1 we can see Yuma Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Yuma Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Yuma Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Murphy Oil Corporation’s 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.11 beta.

Liquidity

Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Murphy Oil Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Murphy Oil Corporation is $27.75, which is potential 11.09% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yuma Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93% Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Murphy Oil Corporation

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.