Comparing of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

Since Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -19.16 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.08 1.19B 0.53 3.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Yuma Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 76,311,401,821.21% -206.5% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Yuma Energy Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Chesapeake Energy Corporation which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Yuma Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33

Chesapeake Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $2.28 average price target and a 62.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yuma Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 71.2%. About 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.