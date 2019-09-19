Comparing of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -19.16 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.17 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Yuma Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.06 beta indicates that Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s beta is 3.07 which is 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Approach Resources Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Approach Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 135.16% and its consensus price target is $0.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yuma Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 68.4% respectively. 15.38% are Yuma Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. was less bearish than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

Approach Resources Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.