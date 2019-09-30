Comparing of YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

We are contrasting YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 115 1.97 303.60M 4.02 27.97 Yum China Holdings Inc. 45 2.54 375.75M 1.55 29.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of YUM! Brands Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. Yum China Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to YUM! Brands Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. YUM! Brands Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 263,313,096.27% -18% 31.6% Yum China Holdings Inc. 837,046,112.72% 21.7% 12.4%

Analyst Recommendations

YUM! Brands Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

YUM! Brands Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.35% and an $110.33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $48.6, while its potential upside is 8.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Yum China Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than YUM! Brands Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

YUM! Brands Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 82%. Insiders owned roughly 0.15% of YUM! Brands Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Yum China Holdings Inc.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 15 factors YUM! Brands Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.