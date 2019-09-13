Comparing of YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

This is a contrast between YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 107 6.25 N/A 4.02 27.97 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.88 N/A 0.13 24.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of YUM! Brands Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than YUM! Brands Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. YUM! Brands Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us YUM! Brands Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

YUM! Brands Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.53 beta. In other hand, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for YUM! Brands Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 1 6 1 2.13 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$106.22 is YUM! Brands Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -6.22%. Meanwhile, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 42.35%. The results provided earlier shows that The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. appears more favorable than YUM! Brands Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both YUM! Brands Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 30.7% respectively. YUM! Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc. was more bullish than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.